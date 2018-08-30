Lady Kitty Spencer's statement necklace is so fabulous, you will want it in your jewellery box ASAP The niece of Princess Diana has the best gems

Lady Kitty Spencer shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her latest project - a high fashion shoot with Marie Claire Italy - and she looked as stunning as ever. Decked out in a silk robe which was emblazoned with cherubs, the 27-year-old wore her long blonde hair slicked back and fresh, neutral makeup highlighted her pretty features. Posing with photographer Alan Gelati, all eyes were on the niece of Princess Diana's necklace. Of the statement variety, the choker was made in gold and had green and striking leaf detail attached to it. A bold design from the brand's Wild Pop collection, it packed a powerful punch and is from luxury jewellers Bulgari.

Lady Kitty looked gorgeous shooting for Marie Claire Italy

The cousin of Price William and Harry announced the news on her Instagram page in May that she was the new UK brand ambassador for the Italian brand. Speaking of the union, Kitty explained: "It is an immense honour to be working with the most iconic Italian jewellery brand in the world. Bulgari has always been synonymous with creativity, heritage, beauty and glamour. I am, therefore, very excited to be part of the Bulgari family, as it means experiencing their passion and magic first-hand."

Loading the player...

The model, who also regularly walks the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, is regularly seen decked out in Bulgari jewels as a result - and last month even rocked one of their iconic handbags. We really loved her Serpenti Forever Leather Shoulder bag - which costs a whopping £1680 - as although classic in shape, it still has that extra special edge, made in milky cream tones with contrasting red piping.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer just twinned with her bestie and their dresses are so gorgeous

It also has the brand's iconic serpent head on the catch and includes a statement, lightning-bolt clasp. Oh how we would love to take a look in her handbag collection...

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer just stayed at one of the most lavish hotels in France