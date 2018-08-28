Did Meghan's Trooping the Colour dress heavily inspire Zara's latest drop? Royally-inspired style on the high street

The Duchess of Sussex made her Trooping the Colour debut on 9 June – just three weeks after she married Prince Harry and we have been thinking about her fabulous blush-toned outfit ever since. Her gorgeous pale pink Carolina Herrera dress featured an off-the shoulder neckline - known as the bateau that was reminiscent of her now-iconic wedding dress. We loved the bold statement buttons, the tailored detail and the structured shape – it really suited the former Suits star and gave her a wonderfully classic, yet edgy look. Meghan, 36 accessorised with a Philip Treacy hat in the same pastel pink and a CH Carolina Herrera Metropolitan clutch. High street store Zara has clearly taken inspiration from her fabulous dress and produced a red blazer pretty much exactly the same style.

Duchess Meghan looked beautiful in her Carolina Herrera dress at Trooping the Colour

The red jacket features the same off-the-shoulder look, fold-over neckline and large buttons. It could be teamed with a pair of jeans, matching trousers or even a pencil skirt. We could totally see Prince Harry's wife rocking this for an engagement or two. Priced at £69.99, it's an affordable piece that would never date due to its sleek shape.

£69.99, Zara

Meghan's show-stopping neckline did become a topic of conversation at Trooping the Colour ceremony. This is because royal protocol usually advises that women should keep their shoulders covered at such an event.

The highlights from Trooping the Colour

In the royal's defence however, the celebratory weekend fell on an extremely sunny day so we assume the Queen wouldn't mind.

There are quite a few fashion rules that the royal family are expected to follow. According to Harper Bazaar, open-toed shoes are discouraged for public appearances. Etiquette expert William Hanson told the publication: "Open-toed shoes are considered informal footwear," adding that they are, "inappropriate for formal occasions".

