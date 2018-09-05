Suited up! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank spotted visiting royal Savile Row tailor for Jack's wedding outfit The tailor has a big showbiz link…

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank are getting ready for their royal wedding in October – and it seems last plans are certainly underway! In pictures published on the Mail Online, the couple were spotted visiting a very exclusive Savile Row tailor on Monday night, where Jack is thought to be having his morning suit fitted and made. Huntsman, who have existed on the iconic London fashion street since 1919, has dressed everyone from Prince Harry to Colin Firth – even given a royal warrant by Queen Victoria back in 1888.

The countdown is on for Eugenie and Jack, who will marry next month

Huntsman's more recent rise to fame, however, came in the form of the blockbuster Kingsman films, which were in fact inspired by the tailors. Its website reads: "Huntsman served as the inspiration for Matthew Vaughn’s blockbuster movie Kingsman: The Secret Service. During an appointment with his cutter, Vaughn, taken by the history on display at 11 Savile Row, imagined moving beyond the walls of the fitting room, with the legendary premises acting as a smokescreen for his team of spies, the Kingsmen."

Several scenes in the films were shot in the Savile Rowe headquarters – with the likes of Colin Firth and Samuel L Jackson starring in the movies. Huntsman haven't forgotten their royal connections, either however, since they dressed Prince Harry's Sentebale polo team for the Abu Dhabi Royal Salute Cup in 2014.

Huntsman have also dressed Prince Harry in the past

The swanky suit experts have also made bespoke outfits for Sir Winston Churchill, Prince Albert and even the likes of Brad Pitt and Hollywood legend Clark Gable – so Jack's certainly among good company! With that in mind, could we hazard a guess that Princess Eugenie might choose a wedding dress designer with a big royal connection?

Jack and Eugenie will marry on Friday 12 October at St George's Chapel in Windsor – in keeping with the royal tradition of marrying on a weekday. The Princess announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend in January. Not long to go!