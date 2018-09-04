Duchess Meghan just wowed us in a black trouser suit for a night at the WellChild Awards with Prince Harry Stunning!

The Duchess of Sussex just rocked another trouser suit! On Tuesday night, she attended the inspirational WellChild Awards with Prince Harry, opting for an chic black Altuzarra jacket-and-trouser combo for the star-studded occasion. Meghan looked as beautiful as ever in the chic outfit, which she teamed with a black blouse by Czech Republic designer Deitas, priced at £173, and a matching clutch and heels. As she often does for formal occasions, the new royal also pulled her hair up into a tousled bun, showing off her outfit's elegant neckline.

How stunning does Meghan look?

This is Meghan's first time at the WellChild Awards, though as Harry has been a patron of the charity since 2007, she will surely attend every year going forwards. The annual event celebrates the courage shown by seriously ill youngsters, and saw Harry and Meghan attend a pre-ceremony reception to meet each winner and their families.

The Duchess looked thrilled to meet the children, smiling and chatting away. As ever, she stuck to her glowing and natural makeup look, with fluttery lashes, fresh skin and a nude lip. Harry, meanwhile, looked dapper in his tailored evening suit and tie, don't you think?

The royal couple arrive at the awards

The happy newlyweds recently returned to their public royal duties after taking some time off in August, and were last seen at a special charity performance of Hamilton on London's West End, where they watched the show together before meeting the cast afterwards.

The royal couple out at the WellChild Awards

It's the start of a very busy time for the couple, too, since they will soon leave for their first foreign tour together to Australia in October – also visiting Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. We bet the wardrobe planning is already underway...