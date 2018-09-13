Loved Meghan Markle's checked Burberry Coat? Get yourself down to Tesco ASAP – they've created an identical version And it won't break the bank!

Ok, so pretty much every single thing the Duchess of Sussex wears – we want. From her sleek black suits to her off-the-shoulder dresses, her wardrobe is brimming with incredible outfits that we just can't forget about. It's no secret that she has a wonderful collection of coats, and now she lives in the UK, she is going to need them! Cast your mind back to February when she accompanied her husband Prince Harry on an official visit to Edinburgh. Meghan, 37, braved the cold conditions in a patriotic tartan coat by Burberry. Made in colours of navy and dark green, it had a lovely tailored cut and statement buttons. However, priced at an eye-watering £1700, it’s a bit of an expensive buy. But you needn't worry – because we have found the most fabulous dupe – and it’s from Tesco! As part of the F&F range, it is near on identical with its double-breasted fit, tartan print and wide lapels and what’s more, it will set you back just £39. Its available in store now but be quick - we predict a stampede!

Duchess Meghan wore a stunning coat by Burberry in February

Also in this outing – the royal did something very directional with her bag – she wore it cross body! Sounds quite simple, but it's something that isn't often seen with the royal family.

£39, F&F @ Tesco

Meghans choice of bag was from one of her favourite arm candy designers – Strathberry - and was also made in the Scottish tones of racing green. The East/West Mini is priced at £425 and sold out as soon as the former Suits star stepped out in it.

Strathberry CEO Leeanne Hundleby told HELLO! "After Meghan carried our East/West Mini, we saw sales increase considerably by 300 per cent!" Even more impressively, the demand for the bag generated over 1000 people signing up to the waiting list.

