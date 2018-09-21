Obsessed with Meghan's blue coat? We have found the perfect high street alternative A royally-good lookalike…

We've said it before and we are going to say it again – the Duchess of Sussex really does have the best coat collection. Since her move from the US to the UK, she’s had to stock up on outerwear as let's face it, Great Britain is that little bit chillier! And quite frankly, we can’t keep up with her plethora of jackets. Her latest coat - which she wore to the launch of her new cookbook on Thursday - did not disappoint. Made in a bold cobalt blue, the Smythe design packed a powerful punch with its eye-catching hue. Priced at £904.00, it isn't even available yet – you will have to wait until December should you wish to invest. But never fear – we have found a similar design from Topshop and it's a lot more purse-friendly. Priced at £79, it has the same tailored design, tie-waist belt and of course – dramatic pop of blue. Its currently available online but we wouldn’t delay if we were you – knowing that the 'Meghan Effect' is in full force right now.

Meghan, Harry and Doria arrive at the launch of her cookbook

Designers Andrea and Christie from Smythe were excited to see the wife of Prince Harry rocking one of their designed and said: "We are always so honoured and excited when anyone decides to wear one of our pieces. What a special occasion - the launch of a cook book that celebrates women, their recipes and the power of cooking in bringing people from all cultures together. Meghan looks lovely!"

£79, Topshop

Another coat that hit headlines was the former Suits star’s checked Burberry number which she wore on a visit to Edinburgh in February.

Made in colours of navy and dark green, it had a lovely tailored cut, statement buttons and cost an eye-watering £1700.

However – the high street has clearly picked up on Meghan’s fashion credentials and F&F at Tesco produced a near on identical design, in the same tartan print for just £39! Catch it while you can.

