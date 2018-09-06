Duchess Meghan is chic in Jason Wu dress for charity gala evening with Prince Harry Meghan looked elegant in a Jason Wu dress at the The Royal Armouries’ 100 Days to Peace gala

The Duchess of Sussex once again wowed crowds as she arrived at Central Hall Westminster for a charity gala music evening with her husband Prince Harry on Thursday evening. Dressed in blue, the Duchess smiled and waved at onlookers as the couple entered the venue together. It was the newlyweds' second outing of the week, having attended the WellChild Awards on Tuesday, to which Meghan wore a stunning black Altuzarra trouser suit. The Duchess chose an elegant blue dress by Jason Wu, coordinating Aquazurra shoes and a Dior clutch bag for Thursday's gala, with her husband looking equally smart in a suit.

The Royal Armouries’ 100 Days to Peace gala features an evening of music and reflection to mark the centenary of the final 100 days of hostilities during the First World War. The proceeds of the event will go to three charities: Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and the Royal Foundation's mental health campaign, Heads Together.

Composer Sir Karl Jenkins is to conduct his internationally-acclaimed The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace and Lesley Garrett will perform two songs in memory of the First World War.

Meghan and Harry looked relaxed and happy as they entered the building. The Duchess' outfit was a fitting choice for the poignant event, falling to just below the knee with a high neckline and sleeveless design. Aquazurra 'Portrait of a Lady' heels, featuring jewelled detailing and a bespoke Christian Dior clutch provided the perfect accessories to the look. Meghan ditched her signature bun and instead wore her hair down for the occasion.

The Duke and Duchess are preparing to go on their first foreign tour together at the end of October. The couple will start off their trip in Sydney to launch the Invictus Games, which will also be attended by Danish royals Prince Frederik and Princess Mary. As well as Australia, they will also be going to Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.