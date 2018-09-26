Pippa Middleton wraps up warm in the cosiest winter coat - and it looks just like her sister Kate's The mother-to-be nails maternity style

Pregnant Pippa Middleton is due to give birth next month and has been looking blooming gorgeous whilst out and about preparing for her new arrival. Yesterday, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister braved the cold whilst running errands in London, wearing a fabulous navy blue coat that is giving us all the autumnal vibes. From high end brand The Fold, the Langdon Coat is made in the softest Alpaca wool with wide lapels, statement buttons and a snug, tailored fit. Priced at £595, it's currently available online in all sizes. It appears that Pippa may be taking fashion advice from her sister Kate, who also loves navy blue coats. The wife of Prince William wore a similar navy blue coat in January, whilst on a visit to Reach Academy Feltham when she was pregnant with Prince Louis. Her blue Hobbs coat skimmed her baby bump perfectly and gave her a classic, well-put together look.

£595, The Fold

This isn't the first time that Pippa, 34, has worn The Fold. The last time she stepped out wearing the brand was at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May.

Pippa last wore the brand at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May

Her beautiful £495 mint green dress was made from pure Italian silk and featured a delicate floral print emblazoned on the front, with a soft pleated skirt. The wife of James Matthews accessorised with a 14 carat white gold and diamond star earrings by Robinson Pelham and a pale champagne-coloured hat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pippa and Kate are sister goals

Last week, Pippa visited the Mary Hare School for deaf children in Newbury, Berkshire and chose to wear a sleek navy blue jumpsuit with contrasting white polka dots.

The design was by US high street store J.Crew and turned out to be a sale item - costing an affordable £84. The all-in-one had a lovely loose fit so perfect maternity attire as its comfortable yet smart.

