The Countess of Wessex just wore a stunning glittery dress and positively glows

The Countess of Wessex has done it again - worn an outfit that we wish was hanging up in our wardrobe. The gorgeous 53-year-old is currently on a two-day official visit to Latvia with husband Prince Edward and on Tuesday evening, the royal couple joined Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis and Latvia's First Lady Iveta Vejone for an evening dinner at Riga Castle and wore the most stunning glittery, full-length gown that would be perfect for a Christmas party. The show-stopping frock was close-fitting and ultra-glamorous and hugged her slim shape. She added delicate drop earrings, her trusty Chanel watch and wore her trademark blonde hair up in a sleek chignon.

Sophie looked stunning in her floor-length dress (Source)

It appears that silver is the royal's favourite colour at the moment. Last week, during a whistle-stop tour of France, the mother-of-two wowed at an evening event at private club Le Cercle de L'Union Interaillee - at the hotel Perrinet de Jars. Sophie teamed her simple black button-down top with a fabulous metallic-pleated skirt in a shimmering silver.

The skirt is by Emilia Wickstead - one her favourite designers - and it retails at £1015 from Net-a-Porter. The glistening fabric is made from luxurious lurex, and looked particularly shimmery as it caught the light. The royal added black court shoes, subtle jewellery and carried a smart black clutch bag.

On a visit to the Latvian National Library on Monday, the royal wore a striking floral coat dress by Erdem, which she had worn before. The stunning ensemble featured an eye-catching botanical print in purple and green, and had a lapels, and a flared hem. Sophie last wore the getup on Christmas Day last year when she joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a church service in Sandringham.

