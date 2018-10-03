Need a party outfit? The Countess of Wessex's silver pleated skirt is at the top of our wish list Royally-approved metallics!

The Countess of Wessex is looking draw-droppingly gorgeous on the royal tour of France with Prince Edward, and her wardrobe is a never-ending display of incredible pieces that we just can't get enough of! The royal stepped out at the Le Cercle de L'Union Interaillee - which is a private club - at the hotel Perrinet de Jars. Sophie, 53, wore a simple black button-down top, and accessorised it with a fabulous metallic-pleated skirt in a shimmering silver. The skirt is from her go-to favourite designer - Emilia Wickstead - and retails at £1015 from Net-a-Porter. We love the glistening fabric, which is made from luxurious lurex, and swished as it caught the light. The royal added black court shoes, subtle jewellery and carried a black clutch bag.

Sophie looked magnificent in metallics

The mother-of-two also wore Emilia Wickstead the day before, during a private tour of the Palace of Versailles. Her blush pink, snakeskin outfit consisted of a silk top and pleated skirt from the brand's pre AW18 Collection and she teamed it with a cream longline cardigan and funky brown ankle boots by Prada.

£1015, Emilia Wickstead @ Net-a-Porter

The mother-of-two wore her trademark blonde hair slicked back in a casual ponytail and accessorised with delicate drop earrings and her Chanel watch. After taking in all the breathtaking place had to offer, Sophie headed to INSEP - a training centre for athletes on the outskirts of Paris.The 53-year-old took a lesson in archery during the visit - yet still looked remarkably chic in the process, wearing a pair of black tailored trousers,a ruffle top and a full-length, navy blue cashmere coat.

Loading the player...

The last few weeks have been very busy for the royal.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex proves you can make a pastel outfit work in the autumn

On Monday, she opened the rare diseases unit at St Thomas's Hospital and met with workers and patients. Her outfit was one of our favourites - a eye-catching brown wrap dress by Diane Von Furstenberg.

READ: The Countess of Wessex just wore Victoria Beckham head-to-toe and wow, what an outfit!