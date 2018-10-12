The Countess of Wessex wears a stunning Azzedine Alaia dress to the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie The wife of Prince Edward looks sensational in navy blue for the Eugenie's wedding

The Countess of Wessex never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her impeccable style and her wedding attire in particular always scores top marks. For the nuptials of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks on 12 October, the wife of Prince Edward turned heads in a stunning navy dress that we just couldn't keep our eyes off! The beautiful design was by Azzedine Alaia and had a fabulous fit and flare shape with a satin edge. The royal topped the look off with a large fascinator by one of her favourite hate designers Jane Taylor. The last wedding that Sophie stepped out in was of course, Prince Harry and Meghan's in May. The Countess' stunning duchess satin skirt with embroidered grey top by Suzannah was a chic choice, as was her matching Jane Taylor hat. The mum-of-two accessorised with a striking bracelet and pretty drop earrings. Prince Edward looked extremely smart in a black suit and golden waistcoat.

Sophie stunned at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie

The wedding location is very poignant to the Countess as she too married in the same venue in 1999. Sophie wore a beautiful silk organza dress by designer Samantha Shaw at her wedding, with a stunning tiara from the Queen's collection, remodelled by David Thomas of Asprey and Garrard.

Her stunning coat-style gown was unique, yet breathtaking, with a high fashion edge. We loved the bell-sleeves and embossed V neckline in an exquisite snowy white.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, Samantha Shaw said that designing Sophie's gown was quite the momentous task. ﻿"Rather than get in extra help, I had to keep my team as small as possible for security reasons." The designer even enlisted her own bodyguard! "A friend of mine managed to find me a security guard who he personally trusted to stay at my studio, as someone did go through my bins and was hanging around there at night! The invasion of my privacy was very daunting," she remarked.

