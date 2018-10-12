Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank marry in royal wedding: Live updates The royal wedding is finally here! Get all the live updates here

Horses and carriage

After the ceremony, the newlyweds are due to take a Carriage Procession in the Scottish State Coach through the streets of Windsor. Originally known as the Cambridge Coach, the Scottish State Coach was remodelled in 1968, and has the emblems of the Order of the Thistle, the highest order of chivalry in Scotland, and the Scottish version of the Royal Arms were painted on the sides. The carriage will be pulled by four Windsor Grey horses: Plymouth, Milford Haven, Tyrone and Storm.

PDA from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

While waiting for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to take place on Friday morning, Prince William and Kate Middleton looked adorable as they held hands. Kate - who was dressed in beautiful fuschia - placed her hand on Willam's, which was rested on his knee. They shared the tender moment before watching the ceremony take place, as their children, Charlotte and George, fulfilled their roles as bridesmaid and page boy respectively.

Princess Eugenie's scar - the full story

Princess Eugenie had her gown made especially to show the scar she has from spinal surgery in a bid to redefine beauty on her wedding day. The Princess wore a stunning Peter Pilotto gown with a plunging V-neckline at the front and back for her nuptials to Jack Brooksbank, and first hinted that she would show her scar in an interview with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, which aired on This Morning on Friday morning. She said: "The RNOH is a huge charity - the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital – I'm patron of their appeal and I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you’ll see on Friday, but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this," Eugenie said. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that. So that's one really important one."

All about the Queen's outfit

The Queen sat with her husband, Prince Philip, for the wedding, and looked elegant in an Angela Kelly ensemble. The 92-year-old's outfit consisted of an ice blue cashmere coat with large gold and diamond buttons, paired with an ice blue and peach scalloped lamé dress. Her Majesty completed the look with a co-ordinating hat and shoes. Meanwhile, Prince Philip wore a morning suit.

All about the bridesmaid and pageboy outfits

Speaking about Eugenie's bridemaid and pageboy outfits, Pepa Gonzalez, founder of Pepa & Co and designer of Pippa Middleton's bridal party outfits said: "The bridesmaid and page boy outfits are classic, elegant and a hint of vibrant green print on the sashes and cummerbunds is the first time we have seen this on the children's outfits at a Royal wedding. The beautiful Royal blue piping on the page boy shirt is a classic British and Spanish style and teamed with velvet trousers looks incredibly smart. When the bridal party is made up of young children, it's important to have clothing that the children will be comfortable in to prevent fidgeting. They all look incredibly happy and relaxed but taking their duties very seriously."

Andrea Bocelli performs Ave Maria

Following the pair exchanging vows, the congregation listened to a stunning performance of Ave Maria from Andrea Bocelli. The song was shortly followed by a reading from Charles Brooksbank. Princess Beatrice then did a reading from Great Gatsby. It read: "[Gatsby’s smile had] a quality of eternal reassurance in it, that you may come across four or five times in life…it understood you just as far as you wanted to be understood, believed in you as you would like to believe in yourself, and assured you that it had precisely the impression of you that, at your best, you hoped to convey."

The bride has arrived! Find out about her dress

Princess Eugenie and her father, Prince Edward, have arrived! The bride looked glowing in a off-the-shoulder gown and waved to the crowds. The dress has been designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. Her Royal Highness has been wearing designs by the brand for several years. The stunning gown was developed layer by layer, constructing it from the corset and the complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. It also features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train. The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis.

The bridesmaids and pageboys arrive

The adorable bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall, Maud Windsor and Robbie Williams and Ayda Fields' daughter, Theodora arrived along with the pageboys, Prince George and Louis de Givenchy. Lady Louise Windsor helped the group up the steps of St. George's Chapel, and helped up Louis after he took a tumble on the steps.

Princess Beatrice as maid of honour - find out about her outfit

The Princess wore a custom Ralph & Russo couture and accessories. The custom ink blue silk-wool crepe tailleur has an asymmetric off-the-shoulder neckline and three-quarter sleeves, which she accessorised with a pair of Empire pumps in pale blue suede and an Alina clutch in dove grey napa.

The mother of the bride, Sarah Ferguson, arrives with the maid of honour Princess Beatrice

The Duchess of York looked stunning arriving to her daughter's wedding in a green dress by Windsor designer Emma Louise Design, a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag and a hat by Jess Collett. Meanwhile, Beatrice looked stunning in a royal blue dress and matching headpiece as she sat with her mother on the special day.

The groom arrives with his best man

Jack Brooksbank has arrived with his best man and brother, Thomas. The 32-year-old looked handsome in a morning suit with a navy waistcoat, and smile and waved to the cheering crowds before making his way into St. George's Chapel.

The royal family start arriving

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were the first royal couple to arrive with their son, Viscount James Severn. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived shortly afterwards with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. While Meghan looked fabulous in a navy Givenchy number, Kate also wore an Alexander McQueen fuscia dress with a Philip Treacy hat.

Celebrity guests start arriving

The royal couple have invited 850 guests to their wedding, and they have started to arrive in droves! Pixie Geldof and her husband George Barnett were one of the first guests to arrive, as were comedian Jimmy Carr, lawyer and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and artist Tracey Emin. Kate Moss, Jimmy Carr, Naomi Campbell and Demi Moore have also been spotted making their way into the chapel.

Wedding rehearsals with the bridesmaids

A source revealed to HELLO! that Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter, Theodora, had stolen the show as the royal wedding rehearsal. Jack and Ayda were united with each other at the five star hotel they were both staying at on the eve of 2018's second royal wedding, and the insider said: "Jack and Ayda caught up later that night and he told her how sweet Teddy had been. Ayda was laughing about the need to pop to M&S to pick up some Percy Pig sweeties, presumably in case of bribing emergencies!"

Meet the royal photographer!

The Princess has enlisted Alex Bramall to be her official photographer, who previously photographed her for a feature in Harper's Bazaar US in 2016. Eugenie and Jack confirmed the appointment on Friday, with Alex saying it was a "privilege" to work at the royal wedding. "It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to photograph Princess Eugenie and Jack on this most special of days," he said. "I look forward with great excitement to capturing this significant occasion and wish them both a happy future together."

Jack's last night as a single man

Jack spent the evening before his wedding day at Coworth Park hotel, the same hotel where Prince Harry stayed the night before his wedding, with his brother Tom, and spent the evening with his close friends and family. A source told HELLO! that the Casamigos European Brand Manager was quick to shake hands with members of staff, and visited the bar where he was greeted by friends with congratulations and cheers. When a friend asked him if he was ready for the wedding, the source said: "He smiled and laughed and said he wasn't at all. He said he was terrified and everyone laughed."

Arrival in Windsor

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank arrived in Windsor the night before the royal wedding. The couple were pictured driving to Windsor Castle in one car, while the bride's sister Princess Beatrice, who is acting as maid of honour, was chauffeured in another with her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. The pair were all smiles while travelling in the car, and the Queen's granddaughter appeared to be wearing her black and green, floral-printed Claudie Pierlot dress and a pair of gold heart earrings.

The royal wedding is finally here! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are tying the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Friday, and we will be bringing you all of the latest updates on the wonderful couple's wedding day, from the Princess' dress, to the maid-of-honor's look and of course, the star-studded guest list. Stay tuned here for the latest information on the royal wedding, with some fun insider facts along the way...