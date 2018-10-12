Lady Louise Windsor looks all grown up on Princess Eugenie's wedding day Doesn't the royal look all grown up?!

Lady Louise Windsor looked all grown up as she was a special attendant at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. The 14-year-old, who was given a special role at the wedding along with her younger brother, Viscount James Severn, looked simply lovely dressed in blue was she helped the little bridesmaids and pageboys up the stairs of St. George's Chapel, holding hands with Prince George and helping the other pageboy, Louis de Givenchy, after he took a tumble on the steps.

This is the first time the daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex has had a special role in a royal wedding since she was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding back in 2011. Only eight years old at the time, the youngster looked simply adorable in a white bridesmaid dress, and joined the family while waving to well-wishers on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Now aged 14, the royal was entrusted with a much more important role; keeping Eugenie's bridesmaids and pageboys in line! The royal helped make sure that Eugenie's bridesmaid; Princess Charlotte, Theodora Williams, Mia Tindall, Savannah and Isla Phillips and Maud Windsor knew what their roles were before walking down the aisle after the bride.

This is a rare public appearance for Lady Louise, who generally stays out of the limelight. Speaking about trying to give their children a normal upbringing, the Countess of Wessex said: "Certainly when they were very young we tried to keep them out of it. Only because for their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important. And they're going to have to go out and get a job and earn a living later on in life and if they've had a normal a start in life they possibly can get, then hopefully that will stand them in good stead."

