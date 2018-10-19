The Duchess of Cornwall recycles her favourite outfit at book launch A great look for the wife of Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall is the queen of recycling her favourite outfits and on Wednesday evening, she put to her main fashion to rule the test as she joined her son Tom at Fortnum & Mason's flagship store in London to celebrate the launch of his new cookbook - Christmas & Other Winter Feasts. The 71-year-old looked in great spirits as she opted for her favourite colour - powder blue - at the glamorous event which took place in the plush Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon. We loved her latest look - a gorgeous shirt style blazer, with a matching pleated skirt. Full marks for the co-ord Camilla! The wife of Prince Charles has always known the power of accessories and added a pair of nude shoes with black detail on the toe and her trademark dove grey handbag she is rarely seen without. A touch of natural makeup and a bouncy blow dry ensured she looked radiant. The event was quite the star-studded display, with comedian Jimmy Carr, actor Stanley Tucci and Richard Bacon in attendance as well as Tess Daly.

Camilla looked fabulous in her powder blue co-ord

The mother-of-two has worn this outfit on numerous occasions - the last being in September, whilst at an engagement with her husband Prince Charles to Glasgow, the pair paid a visit to the Mackintosh at the Willow tea rooms.

Loading the player...

Camilla wore the same co-ord and handbag, and also wore a jewelled choker necklace and pale grey high heel shoes and a pair of pearl drop earrings were also added into the mix - the royal loves her jewellery.

MORE: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is ready for a day at sea in gorgeous nautical outfit

Pale blue is a great colour for blondes. According to online site She Knows, Colour Expert Jill Kirsh explains: "Not everyone can pull off pastels, but pale blondes can! Mint green, baby blue and colours with a blue or grey undertone flatter like no other."

READ: The surprisingly stylish high heels that comfort The Duchess of Cornwall's feet