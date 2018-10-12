The Duchess of Cornwall pulled off an extremely tricky trend and we absolutely love it Check mate, Camilla!

The Duchess of Cornwall has worked one of 2018's most popular trends - tartan! On Thursday, the wife of Prince Charles visited the Alford Community Campus in Scotland, where she spent the day with school children, painting, doing arts and crafts and greeting kitchen staff. Her outfit was quite different to her regular looks, which tends to be tailored and made in bold colours. Instead, she wore a grey tartan skirt that was a little shorter than normal, finishing just above the knee. With its directional, slightly asymmetrical cut and high waist, it was perfect fit on the 71-year-old. She added a voluminous white shirt with bell-sleeves and a close-fitting grey waistcoat. Doubling up on checks, she also wore a cashmere tartan scarf. Classic black court shoes topped off the look and Camilla's trademark bouffant was blow-dried to perfection.

It seems that the mother-of-two is having a love affair with all things checked right now. Last month, the royal attended a church music premiere in Scotland and once again wore the directional print.

Wearing a dark, bottle green pencil skirt that was emblazoned with a contrasting white tartan print, she also added a smart blazer which came complete with statement buttons. We particularly loved the detail in the skirt - it had handy front pockets and two delicate pleats at the hem. Camilla accessorised with a terracotta clutch bag and matching court shoes. She also added a bit of bling - a pearl necklace with a silver diamond clasp at the centre.

Like many of the royal ladies, Camilla tends to repeat of lot of her looks, wearing the same dresses to high-profile events. We have notice that the royal accessories them differently each time so the outfit almost looks brand new. Camilla knows that a different pair of shoes, a handbag or adding a jacket totally switches up your look, giving any ensemble a refresh each time you wear it.

