The Queen nails the pastel trend in the most amazing coat - and it's in Tiffany box green What a style Queen!

Everyone knows that Her Majesty the Queen LOVES colour. The monarch has worn every shade of the rainbow during her many official engagements and no, it's not just because she loves all things technicolour. When the Countess of Wessex appeared on the documentary The Queen at 90, Sophie revealed why the Queen wears bright colours, saying: "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the queen.'" She added: "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past." With this in mind, we were not surprised to see her at the Lexicon shopping centre in Bracknell on Friday, wearing a fabulous coat dress with a matching hat, in Tiffany-box green. How incredible does she look?

The Queen looked amazing in her turquoise coat

Even though the Queen is crazy about colour - she tends to keep her accessories classic back. The royal always carries her signature black arm candy by Launer London. The brand is easy to spot as the bags tend to have a structured shape, prominent top handle and the distinctive logo in gold on the front catch - the perfect finishing touch to all her ensembles. And incredibly - according to reports - HRH owns a whopping 200 of them! Launer holds a royal warrant and has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968, so it's safe to say, the brand is her utmost favourite.

Loading the player...

Speaking of royally-approved accessories, think the iconic Gucci horsebit loafers are just for the young? Wrong! On 20 March when Her Majesty headed to Royal Academy of Arts to open the new Burlington Wing, fans loved her bright orange outfit which marked the first official day of spring.

MORE: Princess Eugenie paid tribute to the Queen with her gorgeous wedding shoes

She teamed her zany ensemble with a pair of Gucci smart black loafers and we can't help but love her even more for it! Imagine if she brought the matching belt, too?

READ: The Queen dons her favourite designer for Princess Eugenie's royal wedding