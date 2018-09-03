The Queen made one very unusual fashion decision this weekend She still looked amazing, of course

The Queen was spotted attending church in Scotland on Sunday, and while that's no surprise – she's regularly done so since heading out to Balmoral for her annual summer break – she did make one particularly unusual fashion choice for her Sunday Best. The monarch, who usually prefers to sport her signature colourful outfits, had chosen to wear black for the service, which she very rarely does. Of course, she couldn't resist adding a shot of lime green with her vibrant hat, but it's certainly a slightly more subdued look for the royal, don'tcha think?

The Queen opted for a black outfit on Sunday

Royal biographer Robert Hardman told Radio 4 in a 2012 interview that the reason the Queen often wears bright colours is so that everyone recognises her during official events – so perhaps that's why she decided to go a little more under-the-radar with her outfit for the private service on Sunday. He said: "She is engagingly modest. My favourite remark she ever said was ‘I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am'." We doubt that, Your Majesty!

The monarch teamed her smart black jacket with a sparkling brooch and pearl earrings, as well as a pretty petal pink lipstick. She was joined in the car by her daughter Princess Anne, who opted for a pale blue outfit and hat.

Saturday's outfit was much bolder!

On Saturday, the 92-year-old returned to work after her summer break, attending the annual Braemar Gathering with Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Anne's husband Timothy Lawrence. For the official occasion, she certainly stuck to her rule of standing out in a bright colour – choosing a gorgeous bold turquoise coat dress to watch the highland games and traditional performances.

She teamed the look with a particularly striking matching hat, which featured a beautiful velvet leaf detail to match her pretty golden brooch. And she certainly seemed pretty happy, too, since she was pictured smiling and giggling with her children on a number of occasions. Suits you, ma'am!