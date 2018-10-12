The Queen dons her favourite designer for Princess Eugenie's royal wedding Her Majesty looked elegant as ever

The Queen wore one of her favourite fashion designers for the royal wedding of her granddaughter Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday. Her Majesty looked elegant in an Angela Kelly ensemble as she made her arrival at St George's Chapel, Windsor, shortly before the ceremony begun.

The 92-year-old's outfit consisted of an ice blue cashmere coat with large gold and diamond buttons, paired with an ice blue and peach scalloped lamé dress. Her Majesty completed the look with a co-ordinating hat and shoes.

The Queen wore an Angela Kelly outfit for the royal wedding

The Queen is often seen in Angela Kelly designs; the Personal Advisor to Her Majesty (The Queen's Wardrobe) is responsible for creating some of the monarch's most memorable looks, including the pale yellow ensemble she wore for the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate in 2011. Her Majesty also wore an Angela Kelly hat to accompany her Stuart Parvin outfit for Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May.

The monarch made her entrance at St George's Chapel shortly before the ceremony begun at 11am. She sat alongside other senior royals including the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan plus the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Eugenie's mum, Sarah Ferguson, and older sister, Princess Beatrice, also sat at the front of the chapel.

Her Majesty arrived at St George's Chapel shortly before the ceremony began

Her Majesty will later host a wedding reception for the newlyweds at Windsor Castle, before they continue the celebrations with an evening party at Royal Lodge Windsor, hosted by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Princess Eugenie and Jack announced on Friday that they had enlisted fashion photographer Alex Bramall to capture their wedding portraits, while floral Rob Van Helden was responsible for the stunning autumnal floral displays at the entrance to the chapel.

Guests at the morning wedding ceremony included Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, whose daughter Teddy was a bridesmaid, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Jimmy Carr and Jack Whitehall. Stephen Fry, Ricky Martin and Liv Tyler were among the other famous attendees.

