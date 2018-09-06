The Queens favourite handbag brand just made a bum-bag and we think Her Majesty will love it One for the Queen's Christmas list?

Many regard the Queen as the original fashion icon and we can totally see why. From her smart two-piece getups in rainbow colours to her bold loafers and fabulous hats, she has both a varied and eye-catching wardrobe that ensures she always stands out, no matter where she is. We always love her handbag collection and the fact she is forever loyal to her favourite handbag brand Launer London. The upmarket company has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968 and even holds a royal warrant. Even though the brand is synonymous with the monarch, they have the most incredible selection of designs in a multitude of colours and sizes. As well as modernising with mini bags recently, you can now buy a hands-free belt bag and it is a truly fabulous piece. In short – a bum bag! Could we see HRH wearing it? Maybe not, but we bet she would love the colours and the smart finish. And Her Majesty does surprise us at times, so you never know!

The Queen loves Launer London

HELLO! spoke to the CEO of Launer London, Gerald Bodmer, who said of the new collection: "We've dipped into our heritage and updated bags with contemporary styling that still reflects Launer’s understated handwriting."

£930, Launer London

The Queen first carried a Launer handbag in 2011 at an extremely special event – the wedding of her grandson Prince William, when he married the Duchess of Cambridge.

On the brand's website, it explains the aftermath: "Something of a phenomenon occurred. The website crashed with the demand of consumers wanting to find out more about this heritage brand that adorned HM The Queen."

£1,900 Launer London

And the rest – as they say - was history. The Launer website received unprecedented traffic and the bag went viral.

From the USA to New Zealand, everyone wanted to know about the British brand that had been making the royally approved handbags since the 1940s.

