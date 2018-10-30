Meghan Markle just wore an iconic piece of clothing in New Zealand This look is classic Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex certainly hasn't disappointed us with her outfit choices throughout her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand. The mum-to-be has been looking suitably chic in her trademark style of classic cuts and on-point tailoring, and has been dressing to fit her growing bump just perfectly. And on day 14 of the royal tour she stepped out in one of the fashion world's most iconic pieces during a trip to Auckland – a classic beige Burberry trench coat, which we can just picture looking amazing with all the tailored dressed and fitted trousers that make up her wardrobe.

Meghan was spotted cradling her bump while wearing the outfit

Meghan teamed the gorgeous coat with a fitted cream Brandon Maxwell midi dress, which supported her mini bump perfectly. She accessorised with a pair of nude Stuart Weitzman Legend pumps, which she previously wore to the 2017 Invictus Games opening and closing ceremonies. The 37-year-old also opted to style her hair in her trademark messy bun, having experimented with a number of new styles throughout the tour including a low ponytail and a half-up-half-down look.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle stuns in Karen Walker during visit to the North Shore in New Zealand

The former actress is a fan of Burberry coats. She chose a gorgeous, cosy-looking navy and green check number by the label for a trip to Edinburgh with Harry back in February – one of the couple's earliest official engagements together. She teamed it with a cross-body bag and wide-legged black trousers.

Meghan and Harry met children who benefit from Pillars charity

Meghan and Prince Harry spent the afternoon visiting Pillars, a charity that supports children who have a parent in prison. They joined New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern at the headquarters. The Government of New Zealand gifted $5000 dollars to Pillars as a wedding present to the Duke and Duchess, and during the visit today the couple met some of the children who directly benefited from the donation. They then hosted an awards ceremony, honouring some of the children the charity works with.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan's royal tour day 14 highlights