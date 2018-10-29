Duchess Meghan stuns in another tuxedo dress on day two of New Zealand royal tour Is this her new favourite silhouette?

The Duchess of Sussex made a third outfit change during day two of her trip to New Zealand on Monday – opting for a mega-chic tuxedo dress for a visit to Courtenay Creative, for an event that celebrates Wellington's thriving arts scene. It seems that Meghan has found a new favourite dress style, since she also wore a tuxedo-style frock to the Invictus Games closing ceremony, and for a recent visit to watch a special performance of London's Hamilton with Prince Harry. She teamed the gorgeous white mini dress with what looks like her favourite Manolo Blahnik navy heels, and once again pulled her hair into a chic side-swept chignon.

Meghan clearly loves wearing tuxedo-style dresses

The designer of Meghan's new suit-style mini is Maggie Marilyn, a New Zealand-based sustainable brand. The 'Leap of Faith' blazer dress has been made sleeveless to suit her perferred look. It's clearly a shape Meghan loves – and memorably, her late mother-in-law Princess Diana also often wore a tuxedo-inspired dress. Meghan also arrived at the event in a Gillian Anderson for Winser London coat.

Earlier in the day, the Duchess dressed much more casually for her day of engagements – with some being cut short due to bad weather. For a meet-and-greet in Wellington, she wore a black pair of Outland jeans, a matching Jac and Jack top, a khaki green trench coat by Club Monaco (worth £232.23) and Stuart Weitzman lace-up ankle boots.

The couple were greeted by actors in costume on arrival

Then, later, the couple headed to Abel Tasman National Park, where they learnt about the history of the forest and took a walk along the golden sandy beach with conservation manager Andrew Lamason. Unsurprisingly, Meghan changed into something even more casual – choosing to wrap up in raincoat by Cornish brand Seasalt, and a pair of Stella McCartney for Adidas trainers.

Meghan and Harry will continue their tour of New Zealand by unveiling the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy in Redvale, North Shore on Tuesday, as well as attending a reception hosted by the Prime Minister at the Auckland War Memorial museum.