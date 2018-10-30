Duchess Meghan recycles dress from first-ever event with Prince Harry for New Zealand reception …and we love it

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a formal reception with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday evening, wearing a stunning navy blue midi dress by Antonio Berardi. And, eagle-eyed fashion-watchers might feel a little déjà vu when they see her latest outfit – because we've seen her in it before! The Duchess actually first wore the gorgeous double-breasted dress to the Audi Polo Challenge in May 2017, at her first event with Prince Harry – where she watched him compete in the charity match. Aw.

Meghan stunned in the beautiful Antonio Berardi Navy Double Breasted Dress

Tuesday's event, held at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, saw Meghan and Harry meet young people who are making a contribution to the wellbeing of their communities in New Zealand. The Duchess' chosen outfit features tuxedo button detailing, like many of her favourite frocks, and a high-low hem that prettily moved as she climbed the steps of the venue.

Meghan may have chosen an outfit in her usual style, but did surprise with her beauty look – which was a lot bolder than her go-to fluttery eye makeup and nude lipstick. The new royal chose a fuchsia colour to stain her lips, despite her makeup artist Daniel Martin recently saying that he didn't think we'd see Meghan in a bright lipstick again – since she simply isn't comfortable with it.

She first wore the dress at the 2017 Audi Polo Challenge

"The one time she did a red lip, she just didn’t feel comfortable in it. She likes to talk and she’s not a fussy person, so she doesn’t want to have to worry about anything," he told People.

Meghan also accessorised Tuesday night's look with a nude pair of her favourite Aquazzura Deneuve heels, her Dior 'Bee' navy leather pouch (altered to have the bee detail removed) and a pair of delicate gold earrings. She wore her hair long and loose, just as she did when she first wore the dress. Too. Cute.