Duchess Meghan champions Cornish fashion brand Seasalt with casual raincoat – and vegan Stella McCartney trainers How royalty do rain!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying day two of their royal tour of New Zealand, and though the rainy weather hasn't dampened their spirits, it has meant a few of their engagements have been cut short – and Meghan may have had to alter some of her outfit choices! On Monday afternoon, the couple headed to Abel Tasman National Park, where they learnt about the history of the forest and took a walk along the golden sandy beach with conservation manager Andrew Lamason. Unsurprisingly, Meghan changed into something a little more casual – choosing to wrap up in a raincoat by Cornish brand Seasalt, and a pair of Stella McCartney for Adidas trainers.

Meghan wore a Seasalt raincoat for her drizzly day out

It's unknown which exact style Meghan chose from the Seasalt line, but we did spot that the adorable coat features a red and white striped lining in contrast to its navy exterior – in a nod to the brand's nautical heritage. She also teamed the look with what's thought to be Stella McCartney's new Adidas Stan Smith trainers, which have been made in vegan leather for the first time. They're £235 and are sold out online (sob) - but word is, more stock is coming soon.

MORE: Prince Harry just revealed his name for his and Meghan's baby - and it’s so cute

Loading the player...

The Duchess also kept warm in a gorgeous teal scarf, which is thought to be the Loro Piana Mélange cashmere-silk scarf. She changed her hairstyle, too, choosing to pull it back into her now-signature messy bun. Earlier that day, she had opted for a chic ponytail for a meet-and-greet in Wellington, where she wore a more lightweight Club Monaco trench coat with her favourite black Outland jeans and a matching Jac and Jack roll-neck top.

She also wore Stella McCartney trainers, made from vegan leather

Meghan and Harry will continue their tour of New Zealand by unveiling the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy in Redvale, North Shore on Tuesday, as well as attending a reception hosted by the Prime Minister at the Auckland War Memorial museum.

MORE: Meghan Markle steps out in £35 ASOS maternity dress as she arrives in New Zealand