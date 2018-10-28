Meghan Markle stuns in Karen Walker during visit to the North Shore in New Zealand Her royal tour wardrobe just keeps getting better and better

The Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in yet another winning outfit. Arriving today at the North Shore, a large suburban area to the north of downtown Auckland in New Zealand, the mum-to-be looked flawless dressed in a Karen Walker blazer with J Crew jeans and a matching pair of wellington boots. The laid back look was perfect for the occasion, with the royal wearing her long brunette locks in a low ponytail, while Prince Harry wore a white shirt under a long khaki coat.

Meghan and Harry wore wellington boots for the occasion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the North Shore to dedicate a 20-hectare area of native bush to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. After unveiling the plaque, the couple discovered the ecological importance of the native bush and went on to join children from the 'Trees in Survival' group in 'welly-wanging' contest.

Meghan wore a Karen Walker blazer

All eyes have been on Meghan since the beginning of her 16-day royal tour, with people eager to see every detail of her chosen outfit and she certainly hasn't disappointed. Mixing both high-end and high street labels, the Duchess has perfectly demonstrated exactly how to dress up for occasions but also nail the off-duty look.

At the recent event celebrating Wellington's art scene, the Duchess looked every inch the modern royal in a killer white, mini tuxedo dress designed by New Zealand's very own Maggie Marilyn. Made from organic cotton-twill, the sleeveless, bell-skirt silhouette paired with her go-to Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps in Navy proved utterly faultless in the style stakes. But proving you don't always have to be all-out glam, her day-time outfit for travelling to Abel Ta

sman National Park proved equally as covetable. She opted for a simple raincoat by Cornish brand Seasalt, skinny jeans, Stella McCartney vegan trainers and looked every inch as cool.

With the couple's tour nearing a close, we're just wondering exactly where will we look for our daily sartorial inspiration, hey?