Meghan Markle wears a necklace with a very special meaning on the final day of the royal tour She saved the best 'til last!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand is finally drawing to a close. There are have been so many amazing moments to enjoy – from Meghan's growing baby bump to the plethora of gifts for the mini-royal-to-be. And of course, we’ve loved drooling over Meghan's wardrobe too, and the 37-year-old saved one of our favourite outfits to wear on the very last day. The couple were up early in Roturua, New Zealand, for a traditional Maori Powhiri ceremony for greeting guests, which involves dancing and singing.

Meghan arriving in her Stella McCartney dress and a woven Korowai (Māori cloak)

Meghan looked incredible in her custom Stella McCartney dress which she teamed with her favourite Manolo Blahnik BB shoes in navy suede. She accessorised with her Boh Runga earrings which were gifted to her earlier in the week by Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Arden - she must be a big fan of her new gold studs because she has worn them on a couple of occasions.

The Māori cloak is the perfect addition to her outfit because, according to the creator, it acts "like a protector... to envelop them in strength, warmth, and ahora (love)."

The special necklace was a gift to the Duchess

But now let's talk about that necklace! Meghan is wearing a traditional New Zealand Pounamu necklace in a Maori design by Kiri Nathan. According to the brand's website, the necklace "denotes integrity, strength, status and power." Perfect for our Duchess, don't you think? The special piece was gifted to her by New Zealand governor General Patsy Reddy.

Beauty wise, it's been a while since we've seen Meghan with her trusty 'messy bun' and we love it - especially with her slightly more dramatic makeup. She went for her trademark look of defined eyes and natural, glossy lips - but amped up the bronzer and it looks gorgeous.

After being treated to a luncheon, the couple headed to Rainbow Springs to visit a Kiwi bird breeding programme. The Kiwi is New Zealand's national bird but has become endangered in recent years, and Meghan and Harry took time to meet conservationists and also got to name two recently-hatched Kiwi chicks – good practice for next spring!

The rest of the day will be spent doing a public walkabout before visiting Redwoods Treewalk Rotura, a 700m-long walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old Redwood trees. Harry and Meghan will learn about the forest's history as they enjoy a tree walk, then meet some of the local mountain biking community. Then the couple will finally say goodbye to the continent they’ve spent the past 16 days getting to know.

