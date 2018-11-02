The Duchess of Cornwall is chic in white midi dress as she arrives in Ghana with Prince Charles Camilla looked radiant in a summery outfit as she continued her tour of West Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall look to be enjoying their visit to West Africa, as they arrive in Ghana for day three of the royal tour following their trip to The Gambia. Camilla dressed in an elegant white dress with a summery straw bag and matching nude shoes for the couple's first engagement of the day in the capital city of Accra, where they were welcomed at Jubilee House by President Nana Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo. Ghana was the first majority-ruled African country to join the Commonwealth in 1957 and the visit aims to highlight Britain's enduring relationship with Ghana.

The Duchess wore a summery white dress

Camilla has been dressing for the hot weather since she and Charles arrived in Africa. On Wednesday we saw the Duchess wear two lightweight dress coats and flowing trousers as the pair carried out their engagements. Camilla stuck to a similar floaty style with Thursday evening's stunning gown, accessorising with a sparkling gold handbag. The royal wore her hair in a classic wavy blow-dry and kept her makeup minimal for the heat.

During their visit to Accra, Charles and Camilla are due to attend a State Banquet celebrating the ties between the UK and Ghana. The Prince will also meet with Ghanaian and International business leaders to discuss sustainable practice in Ghana’s cocoa industry.

Camilla wore a stunning gown for her final night in The Gambia

Camilla is set to attend The Women of the World festival, for which she is President. The festival is a global movement founded by Jude Kelly CBE in London in 2010, which celebrates women and girls, and looks at the obstacles that stop them from achieving their potential.

