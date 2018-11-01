Why Meghan Markle will never wear a Victoria Beckham dress There is a reason the Duchess avoids VB's elegant dresses…

Ever since Meghan Markle popped onto our radar as Prince Harry's actress girlfriend in 2016, we've watched her wear a stunning array of outfits, from chic trouser suits to elegant shift dresses. The now Duchess rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and has a fabulous list of designers she turns to for her regal outfits: Givenchy, Strathberry, Self-Portrait, Ralph Lauren. Given that Meghan loves simple one-tone pieces, we'd expect her to wear a Victoria Beckham dress occasionally, especially as the pair are friends. But there's a good reason why the Duchess doesn't choose Victoria's dresses, and it's all down to her body shape.

Back when Meghan starred as Rachel Zane in Suits, she spoke of her personal style in an interview with Glamour. She said: "Now what I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me. For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette." So while Meghan may like Victoria's designs, she isn't able to wear them due to her short torso.

MORE: Kate Middleton is regal in blue for a visit to the Imperial War Museum - and she recycled an old favourite!

Victoria Beckhma's Asymmetric Ruffle Dress, priced £1220

Photo credit: victoriabeckham.com

Meghan told the publication that she prefers monochrome and tonal clothes and tends to avoid prints. The royal explained how her natural style was a laid back LA look of jeans and flip flops but appearing in Suits gave her the chance to learn about different designers.

MORE: This is how much Meghan's royal tour wardrobe REALLY cost

Loading the player...

Her look, she said, evolved into shift dresses with flats – the ideal travel outfit – and jeans and a blazer for a supper out. Meghan added that she loves getting glammed up for a night out and errs towards 'beautiful craftsmanship' and classic jewellery.

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.