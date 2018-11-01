The Duchess of Cornwall wows in chic tailoring as she kicks off royal tour in The Gambia Beautiful!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have just arrived home from their royal tour, but not before passing the baton to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who recently arrived in The Gambia to begin their own overseas tour of West Africa. And of course, Camilla didn't disappoint with her first outfit choice, just like Meghan – opting to wear a beautifully tailored dress coat and trousers for their first engagements, which included an official welcome and a traditional cultural performance at the Coco Ocean Hotel. Camilla's beautiful outfit featured luxurious gold embroidery, and she teamed it with a neutral clutch bag and wedge heels.

Camilla looked beautiful in head-to-toe neutrals

The Duchess looked suitably glowing for the special occasion, looking radiant in natural makeup and a pretty rose-pink lip – she wore her hair in her signature flicked-out blowdry and teamed the look with drop-pearl earrings. Husband Prince Charles looked dapper, too, choosing a navy double-breasted suit and a pretty floral buttonhole for his arrival.

The royal couple will spend nine days in The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria, first celebrating The Gambia's return into the Commonwealth in February. In the country, the pair will attend joint engagements as well as separating for solo ones, with the Duchess visiting to a school to meet young people aspiring to enter The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, and the Prince of Wales heading to see the work of the Medical Research Centre, which is a faculty of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Ahead of their visit, Charles and Camilla recently held a special reception at Buckingham Palace to meet dozens of the UK's famous faces of West African heritage. Wearing a gorgeous deep purple skirt suit, it's no wonder Camilla chose such fabulous tailoring – since the likes of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, rapper Tinie Tempah and men's fashion designer Ozwald Boateng were all in attendance. More of the same please, Camilla!