Duchess Camilla just floored us with this stunning chiffon gown and her most incredible diamond earrings Camilla attended an official banquet with Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles marked their final evening in The Gambia the only way royals do – with a lavish banquet and their finest fashion favourites! The couple joined the president of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, and his wife for a state dinner and reception on Thursday night before leaving for Ghana to start the next leg of their tour. And, Camilla chose the moment to wear her first royal gown of their visit - the gorgeous floor-length dress is by British designer Anna Valentine, and is thought to be a custom piece.

Camilla's sparkling gown was by Anna Valentine

She also opted to wear some of her most show-stopping jewellery for the occasion, with the Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings. The three-pieve design features sparkling four-leaf clover motifs, and the pair is worth an incredible £38,500 on the jeweller's website. The symbol of luck is clearly one of the Duchess' favourites, since she has worn them on a number of formal occasions - she even wore the £7,800 yellow gold and malachite versions earlier on Thursday, to match her pretty teal outfit.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall stuns in summery dress coat for Gambian engagement

Loading the player...

Camilla's floaty gown also featured a light over-jacket, made in matching chiffon, and she teamed it with a sparkling gold clutch – very on-trend for this year's sequin-tastic Autumn/Winter season, if we do say so ourselves. As ever, her hair was coiffed into a face-flattering blowdry, and she wore soft and glowing makeup.

She wore the Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings

Prince Charles, meanwhile, opted for another double-breasted suit, a pink shirt and a blue tie – as well as a smart pair of tasseled loafers. On Friday, the pair will arrive in Ghana for the next stop on their tour of West Africa – where there's no doubt that Camilla will wow us once again with her royal tour wardrobe. Eat your heart out, Meghan…

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla reveal their favourite TV show – are you a fan too?