The Duchess of Cornwall stuns in summery dress coat for Gambian engagement Camilla chose an elegant yet cool outfit for the hot day in West Africa

The Duchess of Cornwall looked the height of elegance for Day Two of her royal tour of West Africa with her husband Prince Charles. Following their official welcome at the Coco Ocean Hotel on Wednesday evening, the royal couple beamed as they arrived for a meeting with the nation's President at The Gambia's State House. Camilla looked stylish as ever, wearing a beautiful teal dress coat featuring patterned embroidery. The royal teamed the summery top with some flowing white trousers and a white wedge heel. She accessorised with an eye-catching poppy brooch, poppy-patterned clutch and a sun umbrella. At 33 degrees it was a hot day for the royals.

Charles and Camilla are to spend nine days in The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria, and will begin with the celebration of The Gambia's return to the Commonwealth in February. The Duchess' itinerary is to include a visit to a school to meet young people aspiring to enter The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, which is the world’s oldest schools’ international writing competition. Camilla has presented certificates to winners and runners up of the Commonwealth Essay Prize, on behalf of The Queen, for the past few years. The formal Awards Ceremony takes place at Buckingham Palace in November.

The previous evening, Camilla looked equally chic in a cream coat dress and trousers with ornate gold embroidery. She wore her hair in her trademark blow-dried down look and chose some pearl-drop earrings to finish her outfit.

Just a week ago, the Duchess dazzled at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in honour of a UK visit by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Hosted by the Queen, Camilla wore The Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara gifted to her by the Queen after her wedding to Prince Charles on long-term loan.

