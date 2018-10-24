The Duchess of Cornwall dazzles in Queen Mother's tiara at state banquet Diamonds are forever

The Duchess of Cornwall looked stunning at a state banquet on Tuesday night, held at Buckingham Palace in honour of a UK visit by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Hosted by the Queen, Camilla wore an absolutely beautiful honeycomb tiara gifted to her by the Queen after her wedding to Prince Charles on long-term loan. The Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara was a favourite of the Queen Mother which she wore up until her death in 2002, after which the Queen inherited the piece. Camilla's outfit was equally as impressive, as she wore a long ice-white coat dress with her royal sash, which is given by the Queen to relatives in the royal family for their service.

Before the banquet, Camilla stepped out in an intricately patterned navy dress coat to greet the King and Queen of the Netherlands, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. Camilla teamed the elegant dress coat with a pair of court shoes from Sole Bliss.

Camilla wasn't the only attendee to sparkle at the dinner. The Duchess of Cambridge cut a glamorous figure in a blue Alexander McQueen gown. Kate paid tribute to her late mother-in-law by wearing Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings and Queen Alexandra's wedding gift necklace. But it was her tiara that truly shone, the intricate Lovers Knot tiara, said to be Princess Diana's favourite. Kate has worn the Lovers Knot tiara several times before and brought it out of the vaults for a Diplomatic Reception in Buckingham Palace in 2015.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands also wore an equally impressive headpiece; her rare crown, with a Stuart diamond, was inherited by the Dutch Royal family from King William II and Queen Mary II in 1702, when King William died. Queen Juliana also wore the Stuart Diamond during a State Visit to the UK in 1972, when she donned the tiara for a state banquet at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

