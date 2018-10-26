Duchess Camilla wows in deep purple skirt suit at palace reception – before wearing a very glamorous gown to star-studded gala Another style win, we reckon

The Duchess of Cornwall has treated us to countless royal outfits this week – hoorah! After wowing us earlier in the week during the Dutch royals' visit to London, the wife of Prince Charles stepped out for a formal reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of the couple's upcoming visit to The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria – wearing a gorgeous deep purple skirt suit to meet dozens of famous faces of West African heritage. The likes of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, rapper Tinie Tempah and men's fashion designer Ozwald Boateng were all in attendance, so it's no wonder Camilla chose such fabulous tailoring.

Camilla chatting with Tinie Tempah at the reception

The bold suit featured what looks like a beaded contrast collar, and the royal teamed it with some pretty floral brooches, perhaps to honour the beautiful foliage found in West Africa. She also wore her classic pointed black heels and simple stud earrings. Lovely.

On Thursday, the Duchess was pictured once again at a formal engagement, this time at a special performance to honour husband Prince Charles' upcoming 70th birthday. And while the photographs don't give much of the look away, Camilla looks to have chosen a long-sleeved black gown – ultra chic – and some of her signature diamond jewellery for the sentimental occasion. You can't miss her in the audience with her sparkling necklace and chandelier earrings, that's for sure.

On Thursday she joined Prince Charles for a reception in celebration of his birthday

The gala saw the likes of Judi Dench, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Stephen Fry take to the stage, so it's certainly been a star-studded week for the royal couple! Charles and Camilla will visit Africa for a nine-day tour from 31 October – so there's lots more style inspiration from the Duchess to come…

