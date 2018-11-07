Duchess Camilla surprises in shorter-hemline dress for formal Commonwealth reception in Nigeria What do you think of her look?

The Duchess of Cornwall looked chic as ever on Tuesday night, attending a Commonwealth reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Abuja, Nigeria, on day seven of her royal trip to west Africa. Though Camilla has chosen full-length frocks for most evening appearances during the tour, she notably opted for a much shorter look this time round – in a pretty baby-blue knee-length dress by one of her favourite designers Anna Valentine. Love! And, it's another outfit repeat from the thrifty Duchess – since she's known to have worn the dress on two previous occasions already.

Camilla went for a shorter dress than her other evening looks

Camilla first wore the design to celebrate her 70th birthday at a reception at Clarence House in July 2017 – so perhaps her choice is even a nod to Charles' upcoming big celebration? Either way, the dress is clearly very special to her (no woman forgets a birthday dress, right?) – since she chose it again for another big moment, to launch the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.

This time around, she teamed the look with a silver clutch bag and matching shoes, plus a statement turquoise bangle and pretty drop earrings. She continued to show off her sunkissed glow from the trip, keeping her makeup soft and natural as-ever.

She previously wore the dress at an event to celebrate her birthday, in July 2017

The royal tour has seen Camilla recycle plenty of her favourite summer looks for the hot weather. On Sunday, she chose a gorgeous floral dress for a day of engagements in Ghana – she has worn the dress a number of times since 2011 and also owns the same silhouette in a number of prints. Made by one of her go-to designers Fiona Clare, its pretty pansy print features flashes of green, pink and yellow – perfect for a sunny day, we reckon.

Charles and Camilla's tour will come to a close on Thursday, though it won't be long before we see the royal couple again in public. On Saturday, along with the Queen and many other members of the royal family, the pair will attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall – as well as Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.