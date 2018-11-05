Duchess Camilla recycles her favourite floral dress for day five of royal tour - and looks beautiful She clearly loves this midi!

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales continued their royal tour on Sunday, arriving in Kumasi, Ghana, for a day of further official engagements. Camilla, who continued to keep her fashion free and floaty in the hot weather, chose a gorgeous floral dress for the occasion – and it's clearly one of her favourites. Made by one of her go-to designers Fiona Clare, its pretty pansy print features flashes of green, pink and yellow – perfect for a sunny day, we reckon.

Camilla's floral dress is by Fiona Clare

Camilla is clearly as much of a fan of thrifty fashion as Duchesses Kate and Meghan, since she has worn the dress a number of times since 2011 – she also owns the same silhouette in a number of prints. She chose the exact dress as recently as July for a visit to Wales with Prince Charles, in fact teaming it with exactly the same pair of shoes she did on Sunday. If it ain't broke, don’t fix it, eh?

Loading the player...

Day five of the royal tour saw The Duchess attend a literacy event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and visit the National Cultural Centre for her solo engagements – earlier in the day, she and Charles were welcomed to Kumasi with a traditional durbar (or procession) at Manhiya Palace, where they previously met with the King of the Ashantis, His Majesty Osei Tutu II.

She also wore the pretty frock on a recent visit to Wales with Prince Charles

Camilla has certainly wowed with her outfit choices during the nine-day visit, memorably wearing an incredible chiffon gown for a state dinner in The Gambia on Thursday evening. The gorgeous Anna Valentine dress was thought to be a custom piece, which she teamed with her show-stopping Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings. Here's hoping for another formal look from Camilla before the trip comes to an end…

