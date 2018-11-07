Princess Beatrice wears stylish camel-coloured dress as she joins discussion panel at Web Summit 2018 The royal looked sophisticated in a one-tone dress at the event

Princess Beatrice made a surprise visit to the 2018 Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday, where she joined a panel discussion on social media. The royal looked elegant in a camel-coloured dress with zip-front detailing at the event, which she teamed with some black tights and boots. Beatrice appeared relaxed as she discussed how social media can be used to great effect for philanthropy, alongside fellow panellists, writer Cynthia Johnson, Novak Djokovic Foundation Co-Founder Jelena Djokovic and the Editor-in-Chief of Thomson Reuters Foundation, Belinda Goldsmith. Beatrice wore her long hair down for the event and accessorised with a pretty bracelet.

The Princess' father the Duke of York shared a photo of his daughter at the conference on Twitter, as did Belinda Goldsmith, who wrote: "Talking to Princess Beatrice today at #websummit18 about cyber-bullying and using social media for philanthropy." Beatrice appeared in the photo with Belinda wearing a chic checked coat over her dress.

An interesting panel discussion at #websummit today on social media and philanthropy with Princess Beatrice @yorkiebea, Jelena Djokovic @novakfoundation and Cynthia Johnson @CynthiaLIVE. pic.twitter.com/SI0zwHHLTu — Belinda Goldsmith (@BeeGoldsmith) November 7, 2018

Looks like it's back to work for Beatrice after an exciting month celebrating her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The sisters attended the Global Gift gala on Friday evening, held by actress Eva Longoria. Beatrice wore a beautiful monochrome Gucci gown with sparkly bow detail on the front.

On Halloween, Beatrice had a little fun with fashion dressed in a white midi-dress with a black waist belt, bright lilac wig and a unicorn horn headpiece. The eighth-in-line to the throne enjoyed a night out at Annabel's in Mayfair, London.

