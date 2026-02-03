Princess Beatrice puts 'modern' spin on Zara schoolgirl skirt at 37

Princess Beatrice is paving her way in the tech world, and her recent appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in Switzerland, proved she intends to do so while making a fashion statement.

The niece of King Charles, 37, who is the director at Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd alongside WEF's Spanish-born executive, Luis Alvarado Martinez, stepped out during the forum, which took place from 19 to 23 January, wearing a grown-up, preppy take on a classic school uniform aesthetic.

Beatrice's school uniform switch-up

Beatrice chose a wool-blend blazer from the high-street brand Zara, which featured a single-breasted silhouette and structured shoulders.

Underneath, she added a matching Zara grey wool-blend skirt, which featured a tapered waist and structured pleats. The high-street pairing was just two elements of the monochrome ensemble, as Beatrice also popped on a grey coat, which, according to Royal British Fashion on Instagram, was by Sandro.

It featured a tie waist and a utility pocket on the chest. Rounding off the neutral look was the Strathberry 'Mosaic Nano Bag in Black', the white version of which the Princess of Wales carried in 2023 to her annual 'Together at Christmas' service at Westminster Abbey.

Beatrice's look is bang on trend

Grey is emerging as one of the key colours to watch this Spring/Summer, with grey skirts a standout feature on the SS26 catwalks – most notably at Chanel, personal stylist and colour expert, Leanne Jones, tells us.

© Dave Benett/Getty Princess Beatrice was bringing schoolgirl chic back in a preppy sweater vest and a grey wool skirt in 2024

"It's a shade that naturally lends itself to workwear and preppy youthful looks, but Beatrice has given it a thoroughly modern update with this chic, confident spin," she says. "By colour-blocking tonal pieces, she has created a look that feels impeccably tailored and polished without appearing overly formal."

Leanne adds: "There's often a misconception that grey and pleated skirts are dull or corporate, yet this outfit proves how effortlessly elegant the combination can be.

© Dave Benett/Getty Princess Beatrice (pictured with Pixie Geldof and Dean Piper) wore the skirt to a London party previously

"The fact that Beatrice has chosen high-street brands only reinforces how accessible the aesthetic is. She's opted for Zara – a brand that remains a reliable destination for elevated formalwear, but those hoping to recreate the look might also consider Mango, a rejuvenated River Island, or one of my personal favourites, ME + EM, which currently has some excellent pinstripe grey options."

Wearing Zara and re-styling high-street staples at a global economic forum is a subtle but effective nod to sustainable fashion - fitting for an event focused on the future of the planet.

Beatrice's thrifty re-wear

It's not the first time that the daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson has taken her school-style skirt for a spin. In February 2024, the princess attended Poppy Delevingne's Della Vite Valentine's lunch at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in London.

© Dave Benett/Getty The King's niece attended Poppy Delevingne's Della Vite Valentine's Lunch at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in 2024

The midi skirt was teamed with the ultimate schoolgirl pairing – a crisp white shirt and grey sweater vest. She also added a pair of opaque tights and black loafers to round off the academic aesthetic.

Beatrice's winter wool

Wool is perfect for winter as its crimped fibres trap air and keep body heat in. It's also endlessly stylish as it is nice and thick, which means it creates a structured look. Beatrice proved just that on Christmas Day in 2025 when she appeared at Sandringham in the £950 'Charlie' houndstooth coat by Cara Cara.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore the wool coat alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The sculpted outerwear was paired with the 'Henrietta Bow Pillbox' style hat by Justin Bradley-Hill and Loro Piana's 'Extra Bag L23 in Sunday Morning/Sun Gold'.