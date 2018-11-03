Princess Beatrice just wore our Gucci dress of dreams to the star-studded Global Gift Gala This. Is. Gorgeous.

Princess Beatrice has joined the Gucci gang! The royal stepped out for the Global Gift Gala in London on Friday evening, looking incredible in the Italian fashion house's crystal and sequin-embellished crepe gown – which sells online for £3,500. We reckon she looked picture-perfect in the floor-length frock, which she teamed with a patent black clutch bag, delicate jewellery and soft and natural makeup. Her hair, styled in loose curls, looked pretty effortless too. Beatrice joined the likes of Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham at the star-studded event, which aims to raise funds and make a difference to the lives of children and women around the world.

Princess Beatrice looked gorgeous in Gucci

This isn't the first time we've seen the Princess step out since her sister Eugenie's royal wedding in October – she was spotted having plenty of fun on Wednesday night, celebrating Halloween at the exclusive Annabel's in Mayfair dressed as a unicorn. Dressed in a white midi-dress with a black waist belt, Beatrice completed the look with a bright lilac wig with a unicorn horn headpiece. Who said royals can't let their hair down?

Loading the player...

Actually, Beatrice has had a busy time since acting as Maid of Honour for her sister's wedding day, as she recently visited Laos in South East Asia to run the Luang Prabang Half Marathon with some friends, completing the challenge to benefit Lao Friends Hospital for Children. During her time there, the royal also attended the Lao Friends Second Annual Gala Dinner in Luang Prabang, and looked stylish in a black floral print dress.

With Eva Longoria, Holly Branson and Maria Bravo at the party

The Princess joins the likes of cool-girls Dakota Johnson, Florence Welch and Alexa Chung in becoming a fully-fledged Gucci girl - and even Duchess Kate, who has worn a number of pieces from the Italian designer in the past (remember that tweed mini-dress?)…

