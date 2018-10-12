Did you spot the adorable detail on Princess Beatrice's wedding outfit? This is too cute...

Princess Beatrice was a showstopper at the royal wedding of her sister, Princess Eugenie. Being Maid of Honour is quite the task and the gorgeous redhead pulled out all the stops with her attire - a stunning purple dress from high end brand Ralph & Russo. Her custom-made, inky blue silk-wool crepe dress had an asymmetric off-the-shoulder neckline and three-quarter sleeves. She accessorised with a pair of Empire heels in pale blue suede and an Alina clutch in dove grey. But did you see her jewels? The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew wore a gold brooch on her lapel, in shape of a bumblebee. Beatrice's nickname is thought to be 'B' so this sweet detail is very fitting. According to some wedding experts, the insect is often featured in wedding details because they can represent love, growth, family, and nurturing.

Princess Beatrice wore a bumblebee brooch to her sister's wedding

This isn't the first time the royal has made reference to her namesake through her outfits. The royal was pictured in LA in April, looking as gorgeous as ever, leaving the trendy Avra restaurant. We loved her classic black dress which she teamed with an eye-catching tassel-trimmed cape by Galvan. Despite her uber-stylish ensemble, all eyes were on her fabulous statement clutch bag which displayed an embroidered 'B' on the front. How cute?

Beatrice and Eugenie have enjoyed a style evolution over the years, and are now widely regarded as two of the most stylish young royals. Eugenie is a fan of quirky prints and bold palettes, while Beatrice is regularly spotted in eye-catching yet elegant dresses. Their favourite brands include Roksanda, Galvan, Needle & Thread and also high street brand Whistles.

During an interview with the September issue of Vogue magazine, the royal siblings even revealed that just like all sisters they do argue over clothes - and their worst argument was over a pair of shoes!

"One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," said Beatrice. "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

