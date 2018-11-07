Stop everything. Queen Letizia just wore this metallic skirt by Zara There's so going to be a rush on this dreamy outfit…

Queen Letizia is fast becoming our favourite royal style icon. The Spanish Monarch never puts a foot wrong with her personal style and now she's only gone and worn a Zara skirt. Love her. Stunning Letizia attended a commemorative event for the 20th Anniversary of La Razon newspaper in Madrid on Monday and looked absolutely sensational in this metallic calf-length pleated skirt. Just when we thought it would be totally out of our price range, we discover the stylish piece is from high street store Zara. The royal paired the divine skirt with a black top, some matching knee-high boots and a chic black overcoat and clutch.

The Pleated Metallic Thread Skirt has a flowing cut with contrasting detail on the waist and is priced £79.99. That's the good news. The slightly upsetting news is it's only available in size medium on the store's website right now, as the other sizes appear to have sold out. Sob! Here's hoping zara.com restocks soon. It's worth looking in store for the skirt too.

MORE: Queen Rania just stepped out wearing this celebrity favourite designer

Back to Letizia. Doesn't she look fantastic? We're loving how she styled her hair in that low-slung pony with centre parting and a few strands falling by her face. And those star drop earrings are gorgeous. They're by Spanish jewellery brand Gold & Roses.

MORE: Prince Christian of Hanover’s wife Alessandra de Osma stuns in daring wrap gown

Photo credit: zara.com

Beauty-wise, Letizia has matched her eyeshadow to her skirt with a cool copper hue, a sweep of liner and full lashes. The royal accentuated her cheekbones with some bronze blush and went for a nude lip. One of our top Letizia looks to date!

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.