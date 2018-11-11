Duchess Meghan keeps her bump warm for Remembrance Sunday events The mum-to-be looked lovely

The Duchess of Sussex attended her first Remembrance Day events as a royal on Sunday – dressing formally for the occasion in an all-black outfit. Dressing her growing bump, she wrapped up warm for the chilly weather in a tailored coat, which had a cluster of poppies pinned to it. As ever, she chose to wear her hair in one of her go-to looks for important events, styling it in a chic swept-back bun. Meghan stood next to the German president's wife, Elke Büdenbender, one the balcony while watching Prince Harry lay down his wreath with the rest of the male members of the Royal Family. Meghan was placed separately to the the Duchess of Cambridge, who had was standing with the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall this year - in the place Prince Philip would normally be.

Meghan Markle was dressed in an all-black outfit for the Remembrance Day service

This weekend has been the first time we've seen Meghan since she and Prince Harry's royal overseas tour – the pregnant Duchess has been deservedly spending some time away from the public eye since their whirlwind visit to Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand. On Saturday, she also attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, alongside her husband, Prince William and Kate and the Queen amongst others.

This year’s Remembrance events will commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts and will also mark 100 years since the First World War ended. Sunday's service at The Cenotaph sees many members of the royal family join the Queen, viewing the service from the balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office building. A wreath will be laid on The Queen’s behalf by The Prince of Wales.

Later, Meghan and Harry will join the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent to attend a service to mark the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey. It will be a fitting finale of a day of national events to commemorate Armistice Day.