Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle? Which royal Duchess has been named the top fashion influencer? You might be surprised with the results

There's no doubting that the British royal family are some of fashion's most powerful influencers. The Duchess of Cambridge has been causing sellouts for years thanks to the so-called "Kate effect" – the phenomenon where fashion lovers would stampede to buy the high street pieces she was spotted in. But more recently the Duchess of Sussex has started to challenge her crown as most influential royal thanks to her fresh, chic yet less conservative approach to dressing for official duties. However, the question has finally been settled as to which one really has the biggest impact on the fashion world.

The duchesses have very different personal styles

According to new research, Kate is still beating her sister-in-law in the style influencer stakes. American business valuation company Brand Finance found that the mum-of-three increases British labels' desirability by 37.6 per cent across American audiences when she is spotted wearing them. In comparison, Meghan increases brands' desirability by 35 per cent. However, the research was carried out before Meghan embarked on her first major royal tour with Prince Harry, in which she sent fashion watchers into a spin with a host of amazing looks including a short tuxedo dress, beautiful beachwear and classic pieces such as a Burberry trench.

The duchesses' husbands trailed behind them in the style stakes, with Harry coming in third at 31.9 per cent and Prince William scoring 27 per cent. The study found that television shows such as the Crown and Downton Abbey as well as the recent royal weddings have increased the British monarchy's popularity in the US.

Kate had been returning to royal duties recently after taking some time off following the birth of Prince Louis, and her outfit choices have bene as stunning as ever. Last week she recycled one of her favourite Jenny Packham dresses in gorgeous royal blue, which she was previously spotted in on the royal tour of Canada.

