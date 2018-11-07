Meghan Markle shares her hairdresser with this other royal We're booking an appointment at his salon, stat

The royal tour might be over but that doesn't mean we're not still reminiscing over the Duchess of Sussex's amazing looks; from the show-stopping gowns to her casual get-up, Meghan didn't put a stylishly clad foot wrong when visiting Australia and New Zealand with husband Prince Harry. It wasn't just Meghan's fashion we were obsessed with, but her hair too – Meghan served us some enviable looks, from the up-dos to the tousled waves and so much more.

The man to thank for her hairstyles is stylist to the stars George Northwood, who was pictured arriving in Sydney with the royals and their entourage. George, who has a bustling salon in London's Wells Street, also tends to the tresses of Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and another royal – Lady Amelia Windsor. The uber cool royal told Harper's Bazaar that she relies on George and his team for her cuts and colour. She told the magazine: "For my hair, I always go to George Northwood. Kat does my colour and she is a genius, and of course, so is George, They have the best team there and I always leave feeling refreshed. There is nothing better than leaving a salon with freshly cut hair, swishing it proudly all the way home."

The 23-year-old, who has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and is the current face of British beauty brands Illamasqua, also revealed she likes to be low maintenance when it comes to her hair. "I don't use any products in my hair, but I think I might start using a treatment from time to time to keep it lush." Lady Amelia is quickly becoming known for her cool girl style, as she blends designer pieces with high street hits too – she's been known to rock a pair of Boden shoes, Marks & Spencer trousers and Puma sliders. She's also a front row regular and often parties the night away in luxury labels like Michael Kors and Dior.

