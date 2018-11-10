Duchess Meghan wraps bump in black Stella McCartney for her first Royal Festival of Remembrance The royal attended the event with her husband Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening with her husband Prince Harry for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. The former actress, who is pregnant with her and Harry's first child, wore a black Stella McCartney coat for the poignant event, which commemorates men and women who have lost their lives in conflicts. Meghan and Harry joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. The Duke of York, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were also in attendance.

Meghan wore a black Stella McCartney coat and bag

Meghan paused to smile at onlookers as she arrived at the venue with Prince Harry. The pair looked in a reflective mood ahead of the evening's tribute concert. Sir Tom Jones, Sheridan Smith, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones are due to perform, with the Kingdom Choir performing alongside the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and the Band of HM Royal Marines.

Meghan wore a black dress underneath her coat

It was wonderful to see the Duke and Duchess out for the Remembrance Festival, after their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. The occasion marks the newlyweds' first engagement with the royal family since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October, as Harry and Meghan began their tour the following day.

It is the first year that the couple have attended the Festival of Remembrance together as a married couple. On Remembrance Sunday – also the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice - Prince Harry and Meghan will pay their respects at the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph. It is likely that Meghan will join the Queen to view the Service from the balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office building. In the evening, the royals will then attend a Service to mark the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey.

