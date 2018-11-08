Queen Letizia channels Meghan Markle in this sophisticated tux jumpsuit We're off to the shops…

Queen Letizia truly is reigning royal style right now. The Spanish Monarch stepped out in the most gorgeous black tuxedo-style jumpsuit on Wednesday evening, which already has us googling lookalike outfits. Stunning Letizia wore the Hugo Boss one-piece to the Night of the Valencian Economy reception in Valencia, Spain and totally nailed it fashion-wise.

The chic black jumpsuit is this winter's must-own item and here is Letizia showing how to pull it off. She's got the stylish up do, the glitzy drop Cartier earrings, statement bracelet and black peep-toe Magrit heels. We love how her satin lapels match the jumpsuit's waistband. So sophisticated. And very Duchess of Sussex! The pregnant royal loves a tux-style dress and has been snapped a few times wearing one.

Twitter is abuzz with chat over Letizia's chicer than chic outfit, with one follower tweeting her jumpsuit is by Hugo Boss and her shoes by Magrit. The royal's beauty look is super glam too, with those full lashes, copper hue eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks and a deep pink lip. Loving her side-swept chignon too.

MORE: Stop everything. Queen Letizia just wore this metallic skirt by Zara

If you can't stretch to Hugo Boss prices, there are plenty of affordable tux jumpsuits online. We found this 'Dina' style jumpsuit from Reiss for £225 which has a similar top to Letizia's outfit.

MORE: Princess Beatrice wows in plunging red dress at London fundraiser with Kate Moss

The Dina jumpsuit by Reiss

This cute diamante jumpsuit from Wallis with sparkly lapels is a great buy at £60.

Wallis' Diamante Tuxedo Jumpsuit

Seriously, Letizia is just pulling these fashion hits out of the bag right now. On Monday she wowed us with a fab metallic pleated skirt by Zara for £79.99. It's too much. We need a lie down.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.