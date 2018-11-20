Queen Letizia of Spain stuns in winter tweed dress in Madrid Does she ever get it wrong?

If there's one thing we can all agree on it's that Queen Letizia of Spain never fails to impress when it comes to fashion. This week, her stylish choices have wowed again. Photographed arriving at Madrid's world famous Prado Museum for a private tour of the exhibition 'El Prado Museum 1819-2019. A place of memory' today alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, the 46-year-old looked the picture of pure grace.

Opting for a demure look, that wouldn't look out of place on a First Lady, Queen Letizia wore an outfit of light wintery tones. A stunning tweed dress by Pedro del Hierro, the checked silhouette hugged her figure and was split at the thigh, showing off a little leg. Simple on first look, the dress actually featured a gorgeous, '50s style clasped waist belt and a cascading tier of fabric over the front skirt. Over the top she wore a beautifully simple cream wool overcoat that she wore open and finished the look with a pair of mahogany leather pointed stilettos and a matching large clutch, both by one of her favourite labels, Magrit.

When it came to her beauty look, we absolutely adored it. Slightly 90s, the Spanish royal rocked a mocha brown lip flawlessly. Her skin was perfect with just a light swipe of foundation and a little bronzer to warm her complexion and her eyes were framed with a subtly smoky shadow and fluttery lashes.

A stylish month for the mother-of-two, she was also recently spotted out in a to-die-for Bohemian dress while accompanying her husband for his official visit to Lima in Peru. Certainly warmer weather in South America during this time of year, the £220 dress, designed by the label Intropia, struck the perfect balance between smart and summery.

We can't wait to see what she wears next.