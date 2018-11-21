Meghan looks magnificent in maroon as she revisits the Hubb Kitchen The Duchess has certainly had a stylish week...

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out looking like a vision on Tuesday morning to meet with the women who run the Hubb Community Kitchen in London. The stylish royal opted for a casual ensemble consisting of a burgundy shift dress that had a velvet collar by Club Monaco and to put it simply - she looked stunning. The former Suits star kept her accessories simple - teaming the frock with pointed black ankle boots and cosy tights. The wife of Prince Harry's bump was on show - and she kept herself warm from the rain and cold in a beautiful matching coat, also by the US label.

Meghan looked incredible in top-to-toe maroon

SEE PICS: Meghan's best ever red carpet moments

This is actually not the first time Meghan's visited the community kitchen which was born out of the Grenfell disaster. In September she took her mother, Doria Ragland, and her husband, Prince Harry, to meet with the women who have formed the initiative and immediately made the entire world want to purchase a bright blue coat for winter. Wearing the now sold-out Smythe Peaked Lapel Coat in Zephyr (that's blue to you and I) - she looked the epitome of grace styling the look with a black sleeveless polo neck, a pleated, knee-length skirt by American designer Misha Nonoo, which Princess Beatrice was spotted in only this week, and black pumps.

READ MORE: THIS is how to wear red according to the royal family

On a complete style role it would seem, on Monday night the mum-to-be was also sporting some envy-inducing clothes. At this year's Royal Variety Performance in London, she stole the show in an embellished skirt and top. Monochrome with 90s-ready spaghetti straps, the designer behind the look was London label Safiyaa and fans couldn't get enough. Pushing the normal royal boundaries, she opted to not cover her shoulders and looked fabulous doing so.