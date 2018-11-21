The Duchess of Cornwall heads out to her first fashion show and looks SO chic - see photo Camilla teams up with Julien Macdonald and we love her look!

The Duchess of Cornwall - as you've never seen her before! The wife of Prince Charles - who is the president of the National Osteoporosis Society - attended the Julien Macdonald Fashion Show reception on Wednesday evening in support of the charity and met with supporters at Lancaster House, London. The royal looked incredible in her fashion-led outfit which consisted of a black dress with white sequin detail around the neckline and cuffs, teamed with a black clutch bag and heels, as she joined the high end-designer and glamorous models, before posing in a glittering group photograph. The 71-year-old has been president of the society since 2001 and became involved with the organisation following the deaths of her mother and grandmother as a result of the condition.

Hilary Alexander shared a video of the Duchess

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood acted as master of ceremonies at the dazzling event and Lord Archer of Weston-Super-Mare hosted a live auction, with proceeds going directly to the charity in support of those affected by osteoporosis. The event raised a large sum for the cause and showcased a display of Julien Macdonald's latest collections - which recently featured at London Fashion Week.

Dame Shirley Bassey, Abbey Clancy and her husband Peter Crouch all attended the glittering bash. As well, you could find Angela Rippon, Alan Carr, Strictly couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec, Ronan Keating and his gorgeous wife Storm Keating. The society announced in September that Her Majesty the Queen has given approval for a Royal title - so they will be known as the Royal Osteoporosis Society from 2019.

The royals and fashion shows go so very well together don't you think? In February - the Queen made an unexpected appearance at London Fashion Week and wowed the crowds with her pastel, duck-egg blue tweed outfit by Angela Kelly. London Fashion Week is the most stylish event in the capital's calendar, and Her Majesty was on hand to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. She even sat next to Vogue's Anna Wintour on the front row!

