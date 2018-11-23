You will majorly want Duchess Camilla's monochrome striped skirt for your winter wardrobe How chic is this?

The Duchess of Cornwall has had a very busy week of outfit changes! After looking gorgeous in a monochrome maxi dress at a Julien MacDonald fashion show on Wednesday, the royal continued the trend with another black and white outfit on Thursday – choosing an elegantly tailored striped skirt for a reception for the winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition at Buckingham Palace. We reckon she's got the simple-chic look down to perfection, too, since she teamed it with an understated black top, classic pearl jewellery and a pair of black heels.

We love Camilla's chic striped skirt

It didn't stop there either, since Camilla later stepped out with her husband Prince Charles to celebrate the centenary of Australia House in London, choosing what looks like a luxurious velvet dress for the occasion. Sticking to her gorgeous pearl necklace from earlier in the day, she watched as a new portrait of Charles was unveiled to mark the moment – also accessorising with what appears to be a pretty tasseled clutch bag.

The Duchess has an enviable handbag collection, and wowed us on Wednesday with her outfit add-ons, too – she carried a studded black box clutch which was embellished with gold gems and glittering appliqué, and also wore her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels drop earrings. Love!

She later changed for an evening engagement with Prince Charles

It's not the first time Camilla has surprised with a statement accessory, either. Who else remembers her adorable cherry-print bag from back in the spring? During a royal tour to France and Greece with Charles, all eyes were on Camilla's fashion choices – and her woven raffia bag was the perfect warm-weather option. She isn't alone in her stand-out style – Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Duchess Meghan are partial to a quirky accessory or two, too. Oh we'd just love a peek into their royal wardrobes…

