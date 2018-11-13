The Duchess of Cornwall just wore a ra-ra dress and it's pure glam! The Queen of recycling does it again!

ThePrince Charles at an event at the London Palladium where she met childrens puppets Sooty and Sweep.The famous puppets appeared alongside Charles in a series of mocked-up pictures during the gala show celebrating Charles's 70th birthday. Mother-of-two Camilla even declared "they're my all-time favourite" when she saw Sooty and Sweep with Downton Abbey star Jim Carter. Camilla, 71, dressed for the occasion in a magenta tiered ruffled dress, that came complete with voluminous bell sleeves and a fashionable 20s style drop-waist. We love the gentle ra ra finish - perfect for shaking it at a party. She left her favourite nude high heels at home instead opting for a pair of coordinating court shoes in a dusky, navy blue shade and glittering amethyst earrings topped off her look perfectly.

Camilla looked gorgeous in her purple dress

This isn't the first time that the Duchess has worn this particular frock. In May, Camilla attended the 150th anniversary of the Press Association at Tate Britain and wore the very same gown and teamed it with her favourite pearl choker and matching drop earrings.

Loading the player...

Camilla is known for her thrifty fashion sense and even recycled her wedding dress! Her elegant white coat and matching scalloped-edged wedding gown was by Robinson Valentine and she memorably wore it to her civil ceremony to Prince Charles in April 2005. Two years later in June 2007, the Duchess stepped out in the same outfit as she attended the opening of the National Assembly of Wales.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall stuns in summery dress coat for Gambian engagement

It's been a hectic few days for the royal. On Saturday evening, Camilla joined Prince Charles at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London and we loved her little black dress. Cut in a sleek, body-conscious fit - it was made in sumptuous velvet material and was amped up with a striking neckline which boasted a contrasting white, embroidered detail and even had matching cuffs. The Duchess wore opaque tights, simple black court shoes and carried a studded clutch bag. So chic!

READ: Duchess Kate and Camilla wore the same special jewel this week - and it's very meaningful