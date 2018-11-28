Queen Letizia looks amazing in floral dress at royal engagement – and it's by ASOS! This has made us so happy

Wednesday 28th November may well be a cold, wet and windy day in the UK, but it's also the day that Queen Letizia of Spain wore a dress by ASOS, and that has cheered us up no end. The supremely stylish Spanish monarch is always on trend with her outfits, which are normally head to toe designer labels. So imagine our surprise when Letizia stepped out in a floral dress by popular online retailer ASOS on Wednesday, with a price tag of £75. That is a dress we can actually buy. Amaze. The royal wore the elegant – and affordable (yay) – outfit for a visit to Madrid's Royal Theatre with China's first lady Peng Liyuan.

So let's take a closer look at Letizia's ASOS dress. The pretty ASOS Design Midi Dress falls to just below the knee, has a round neck and features intricate floral and bird embroidery. We had a little look on the ASOS website and there's good news and bad news. Good news is the dress is still available to buy. Bad news is that only sizes four, six and eight are left. Great if you're super slim, otherwise it's a waiting game until the site restocks. They do have a size 10 for sale in the tall version of the dress.

Photo credit: asos.com

The royal teamed the outfit with some nude heels and a pair of gorgeous Coolook 'Sarin' jade and pink earrings. Letizia's coat is a must-have too - a stunning pink mohair number by Carolina Herrera.

Beauty-wise, the busy monarch wore her hair in a chic low-slung bun, much like Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' latest look.

Just a day earlier, Letizia showcased another spot-on fashion look, wearing a navy pleated dress by Felipe Varel to a dinner at Zarsuela Palace in Madrid. Her elegant outfit reminded us of Duchess Meghan's pleated skirt from her and Prince Harry's royal tour.

